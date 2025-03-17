Four local high school students competing in Cheerwine Festival T-shirt design contest

SALISBURY, N.C. — Four local students are among 10 finalists competing to have their design featured as the official 2025 Cheerwine Festival artwork.

Voting is underway in the Cheerwine Festival T-shirt design contest, which invites high school students from across the Carolinas to put their artistic skills to the test by creating a unique design that captures the spirit of the iconic cherry soda.

This year’s contest received over 150 submissions from 35 schools.

A panel of judges, including Salisbury Mayor Tamara Sheffield and Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing and fifth-generation founding family member at Cheerwine, helped select the top 10 entries.

The top 10 finalists are:

- Addison Lambert, Rockwell, N.C., East Rowan High School (10th grade)

- Cailey Ludwig, Gold Hill, N.C., East Rowan High School (11th grade)

- Eden Vander Ploeg, Moore, S.C., Dorman Freshman Campus (9th grade)

- Elenore Sisson, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Socastee High School (9th grade)

- Elijah Gulledge, Salisbury, N.C., West Rowan High School (12th grade)

- Elizabeth Linker, Greensboro, N.C., Weaver Academy (10th grade)

- Isabella Dugarte-Carrasco, Greensboro, N.C., Weaver Academy (12th grade)

- Katelyn Roberts, Salisbury, N.C., West Rowan High School (12th grade)

- Lyra Swain, Fayetteville, N.C., Cumberland Academy (9th grade)

- Samantha Culler, Winston-Salem, N.C., John F. Kennedy High School (10th grade)

From now through March 21, fans can vote for their favorite design here.

The winner and two runners-up will be announced in April, with a special recognition ceremony to be held during this year’s festival.

The winner will receive a $1,000 gift card, a commemorative plaque presented by Salisbury’s mayor, and additional prizes, while the winning student’s teacher will win $500 for new art supplies.

This year’s Cheerwine Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 17 in downtown Salisbury.

