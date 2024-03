CHARLOTTE — Four people were displaced from their home Sunday morning following a fire.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at a home on Reeves Court. The fire was controlled in 10 minutes. Residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation and released.

Four people were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross. A cat was rescued from the home. The fire is under investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: Mecklenburg Co. SNAP benefit delays increase risk of residents going hungry)

Mecklenburg Co. SNAP benefit delays increase risk of residents going hungry

©2024 Cox Media Group