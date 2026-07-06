Fourth of July shooting leaves two children injured, one critically

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Two children were injured, one with life-threatening wounds, in a shooting that occurred on the Fourth of July just before 6 p.m., deputies said. The shooting happened in a living room after four children discovered a loaded gun while adults were cooking nearby.

Richmond County Sheriff Mark B. Gulledge reported the incident involving a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy. The children were under the care of their grandmother and two men when one of the children discharged the gun, striking the victims. There were a total of four children in the living room at the time of the incident.

The 5-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries during the shooting. She was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Richmond Emergency Department, where staff stabilized her for transfer.

She was subsequently flown to a trauma center for further medical care.

The 3-year-old boy received an isolating injury, which has been classified as non-life-threatening.

Ezekiel Nicre Tillman

Investigators arrested Ezekiel Nicre Tillman, 22, of Rockingham, for two counts of felony child abuse - willful act or omission showing reckless disregard and causing serious bodily or emotional injuries, and one misdemeanor count for unlawful storage of a firearm to protect a minor.

©2026 Cox Media Group