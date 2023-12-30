Fourth rabies case of 2023 confirmed in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Officials confirmed a raccoon in Caldwell County tested positive for rabies on Friday, marking the fourth confirmed case in the county in 2023.

The raccoon was found on Deerfield Street SE in Lenoir, according to the county’s Animal Care Enforcement.

Officials shared these tips on how to protect yourself and your pets from rabies:

Make sure your animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.

Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.

Wear gloves when handling your pet if you think they’ve been exposed to a potentially rabid animal.

Teach your children to stay away from wild animals.

Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.

