‘You have no choice’: Legislators eyeing high cost of rabies treatment

CHARLOTTE — Petting a cute cat in your neighborhood may seem harmless, but one woman learned it’s something that could end up costing you thousands of dollars.

Sabrina Daswick was out on her back patio and didn’t think much about it when a cute cat showed up one day.

“It just came into the yard and I just stooped down to pet it,” she said.

But then the cat’s demeanor changed. Daswick said she was petting the cat when it just turned and bit her.

It wasn’t a bad bite, but the cat took off, and she hasn’t seen it since. After a visit to the doctor, the concern about rabies came up.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated, so Sabrina took no chances, deciding to get the lengthy and painful post-exposure treatment.

“I just showed up to the ER, and they said, ‘We’re glad you did this, this was the best thing to do for getting a bite from a wild animal,’” Daswick said.

The total cost for treatment from a Florida hospital tallied to more than $25,000. Even with insurance for Sabrina, it meant $4,500 out of pocket.

“The rabies vaccine, compared to other medications even in the United States, is particularly expensive because it’s made from an expensive material,” said Caitlin Donovan with the National Patient Advocate Foundation.

Donovan pointed out that the immunoglobulin given after the exposure is derived from human blood donated from people with the antibodies for rabies. It’s typically not held in local doctors’ offices, which means a trip to the emergency room is needed.

“So you’re forced into the series of healthcare decisions that are barely a decision, and yet you’re wallopped with this enormous cost,” Donovan said.

Last year, California Rep. Ami Bera, who is a doctor, introduced legislation to try to lower the cost for the uninsured after he and others near the Capitol grounds were bitten by a rabid fox. At this point, the bill hasn’t gained traction.

But even for those with insurance like Sabrina, suddenly getting a bill for thousands of dollars isn’t easy to swallow.

“I mean, you have no choice. When you think you might get rabies, you gotta get your rabies vaccine,” Daswick said. “I can’t be the only one, and I think that’s crazy.”

She was able to get her follow-up rounds of the vaccine shots at a health department at a significantly lower cost.

Many hospitals also have financial aid programs for those who are in need of assistance.

Patient advocates say you should wait to pay any medical bill until you receive your explanation of benefits, and make sure there isn’t a mistake. If there’s anything that doesn’t look right, contest it with the provider.

