Free boat inspections offered in York County during Memorial Day Weekend

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were out on the water Saturday, offering free inspections for boaters.

They were checking for things like proper registration, correct number of life jackets, and fire extinguishers on board.

The department says there are ways boaters can keep themselves safe this holiday weekend.

“Sitting on the front of a boat, that can be very dangerous,” one officer said. “If the boat is underway, you could be under it very quickly. Also, jumping off while it’s underway. Use common sense and maintain a proper lookout.”

There have been two drownings in York County so far this year.

A 24-year-old man drowned this week after jumping off a boat on Lake Wylie.

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