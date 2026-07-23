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Free book program for young children returns to North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides books to children ages 0 to 5, one a month, mailed to their homes for free. From left, Southern Pines mom Jackie Epstein gets some help from The Country Bookshop manager Kimberly Daniels Taws in finding a particular children's book Thursday morning, August 11, 2016. The long-time downtown Southern Pines bookshop on West Broad Street is a favorite destination for area parents and kids who love books and reading. (Harry Lynch/hlynch@newsobserver.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina families can once again sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a free program that mails one age-appropriate book each month to children from birth through age 5.

The statewide program reopened enrollment this summer after pausing new registrations in January 2025 because it had reached capacity. Children already enrolled continued receiving books during the pause.

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The program, which began in Tennessee in 1994, has grown to serve nearly 3.2 million children in five countries.

North Carolina was the first state where the program expanded beyond Tennessee, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Early childhood leaders say the books help build vocabulary, encourage a love of reading and prepare children for kindergarten by promoting early literacy during a critical stage of brain development.

The program is free to all eligible children, regardless of family income, and is offered statewide through the North Carolina Partnership for Children and local Smart Start organizations.

Families can enroll online through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library website or their local Smart Start agency.

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