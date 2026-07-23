Free book program for young children returns to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina families can once again sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a free program that mails one age-appropriate book each month to children from birth through age 5.

The statewide program reopened enrollment this summer after pausing new registrations in January 2025 because it had reached capacity. Children already enrolled continued receiving books during the pause.

The program, which began in Tennessee in 1994, has grown to serve nearly 3.2 million children in five countries.

North Carolina was the first state where the program expanded beyond Tennessee, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Early childhood leaders say the books help build vocabulary, encourage a love of reading and prepare children for kindergarten by promoting early literacy during a critical stage of brain development.

The program is free to all eligible children, regardless of family income, and is offered statewide through the North Carolina Partnership for Children and local Smart Start organizations.

Families can enroll online through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library website or their local Smart Start agency.

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