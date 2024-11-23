Free crisis counseling, mental health resources available for Helene survivors

NORTH CAROLINA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing free crisis counseling and mental health support for residents impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

The organization will be working with state officials to help disaster survivors manage stress, cope with their experiences, and connect with additional resources.

FEMA said these services will be free and will also be delivered in accessible locations, including survivors’ homes, shelters, temporary living sites, and places of worship.

Residents will be able to access support in both one-on-one and group settings.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4827.

