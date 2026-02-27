Free dental care for students provided by Alpha Kappa Alpha and Team Smile

CHARLOTTE — The sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha collaborated with Team Smile to give kids free dental care.

For the second year, Team Smile visited students at Druid Hills Academy.

Students at the school and West Charlotte High School were able to get their teeth cleaned for free.

Organizers said the cleanings help students with more than their dental hygiene.

“The students who attended, participated, and received services ... their proficiency increased in the classroom. Their attendance increased for the school year,” said Markelia Weaver with Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Organizers said the goal is to eventually make this program more than just a one-day event.

