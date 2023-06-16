Free mobile pharmacy hands out over-the-counter medicine to Mecklenburg County residents

CHARLOTTE — A free mobile pharmacy is visiting Mecklenburg County on Friday.

North Carolina Med-Assist is giving out free over-the-counter medicine to local families in need.

Medication for colds, coughs, allergies, and first-aid products will be given to anyone 18 or older.

No identification is required to take the free medicine and no one will be turned down because of income.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reeder Memorial Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road.

