Friends, family gather to honor teen killed in south Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Friends and loved ones gathered on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to a Matthews teen who was killed in a car crash earlier this month.

According to police, 15-year-old Ella Lukse died after the car she was riding in was hit in south Charlotte.

More than 300 people gathered to honor the late teen in a celebration of life.

All guests wore Luske’s favorite color, purple. Members of the community also made a balloon arch to show their support.

Friends, family gather to honor teen killed in south Charlotte crash

