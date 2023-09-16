Friends, family gather to honor teen killed in south Charlotte crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Friends and loved ones gathered on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to a Matthews teen who was killed in a car crash earlier this month.

According to police, 15-year-old Ella Lukse died after the car she was riding in was hit in south Charlotte.

More than 300 people gathered to honor the late teen in a celebration of life.

All guests wore Luske’s favorite color, purple. Members of the community also made a balloon arch to show their support.

