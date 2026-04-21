Union County implements water restrictions amid extreme drought

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County is implementing water voluntary water restrictions amid ongoing drought conditions.

According to a release, Union County is moving to Stage 1 of its Water Shortage Response plan effective Tuesday.

The county says customers should limit irrigation to three days per week and remain mindful of water usage by turning off faucets while not in use, taking shorter showers, repairing leaks and reusing household water for plants.

The last time Union County implemented Stage 1 conditions was in 2023.

Visit the county’s webpage for a detailed list of restrictions.

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