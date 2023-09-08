CMPD: 10th grader dies after crash; charges upgraded against 17-year-old driver

CHARLOTTE — A 17-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a high school student was killed in a crash last weekend.

It happened Sunday in south Charlotte. 15-year-old Ella Lukse, a 10th grade student at Providence High School, suffered life-threatening injuries and was put on life support, according to her family.

Police said a 17-year-old was speeding on Raintree Road when he hit the car Lukse was riding in. It’s a residential road with a speed limit of 25 mph.

Investigators said the 17-year-old wasn’t legally impaired but had alcohol before the crash. He was initially charged with reckless driving and underage consumption.

Lukse died just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

On Wednesday, detectives took out a secure custody order on the 17-year-old driver for involuntary manslaughter. He was arrested at his home and later taken to the Stonewall Jackson Juvenile Correctional Facility in Cabarrus County, police said.

As the investigation continues, police asked anyone who saw the crash to call Det. Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

