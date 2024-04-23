Local

Frontier Airlines adds new nonstop flight from CLT to major city

FILE PHOTO: Frontier Airlines (Devasahayam Chandra Dhas/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Frontier Airlines is offering a new low-cost flight to a popular East Coast city.

Starting July 5, you can book a nonstop Frontier flight from Charlotte to Miami. The route has service three times a week and starts at $29.

Frontier already launched five new routes this month and plans to add three more in the next two months.

Altogether, the airline plans to offer 15 destinations from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

