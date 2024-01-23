Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop destinations from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Frontier Airlines says it’s launching new nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and the company is offering up a big sale for early ticket purchasers.

The airline announced on Tuesday that new nonstop service will be offered from Charlotte to New York LaGuardia, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O’Hare, and Baltimore starting in April. The carrier will also have nonstop flights to Buffalo starting in May, and flights to San Juan starting in June.

The New York and Baltimore flights will be daily, but the others in the U.S. will have three flight options per week, according to Frontier.

If you’re looking to make plans to one of those cities, you can get a sale by booking before Jan. 25. Frontier is offering some one-way tickets for $19 if you’re a member of their Discount Den.

You can get information on flight tickets from Charlotte by clicking this link.

