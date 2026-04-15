Iredell Water issues mandatory water restrictions amid extreme drought

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Due to extreme drought conditions, Iredell Water has issued mandatory water restrictions for all customers until further notice.

Restrictions include reducing outdoor use with limited watering schedules and a ban on nonessential water use, such as washing cars and bulk filling pools.

Daytime watering is prohibited. Homes with odd-numbered addresses will be allowed to water lawns between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. For even-numbered and unnumbered houses, sprinklers may be turned on between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

Officials also ask customers to be mindful of indoor water use by repairing leaks, waiting until dishwashers and washing machines are full before running, taking shorter showers and using water sparingly while brushing teeth or rinsing dishes. They also say customers should reuse water when they can for plants and landscaping.

According to the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council, extreme drought is impacting more than a dozen counties in the state. Nearly 80 counties in North Carolina are experiencing severe drought. Officials say cooler weather delayed the need for restrictions, but warmer weather and the lack of forecasted rain makes the restrictions necessary.

Iredell Water crews aim to reduce overall water use by 10% with these restrictions.

Visit the Iredell Water website for more details on water restrictions.

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