CHARLOTTE — Frontier Airlines is adding its 10th new route at Charlotte Douglas International Airport so far this year.

The Denver-based airline has added Boston Logan International Airport to its lineup of nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas, it said Thursday in a news release.

Service on that daily route will begin Aug. 13. It will fly year round, Frontier confirmed.

