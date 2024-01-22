Frozen valve causes discolored water in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Residents in parts of Caldwell County are seeing discolored water, and the City of Lenoir says it all stems from a water issue caused by extreme cold.

Freezing conditions caused ice to form in city water lines, causing a valve to get stuck, according to the City of Lenoir.

While crews tried to free the valve, sediment known as scaling in the water line released, leading to brown and dingy water in the Baton and Cajah’s Mountain communities.

The scaling spread to the rest of the city and portions of Caldwell County.

If you have discolored water, city officials advise flushing the water lines for 30 minutes. The water is safe to consume.

City and County water crews are flushing the lines to clear the problem.

