CHARLOTTE — A water main break caused a road closure in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Eastway Drive near Central Avenue.

The road was shut down in both directions due to water, possibly creating black ice on the roadway.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

