Juvenile victim identified in deadly north Charlotte crash, suspect charged

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place in north Charlotte Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call in the 4600 block of Monmouth Drive around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a damaged bicycle and a seriously injured 8-year-old, Nyomi Summers. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Officers located a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan and its uninjured driver, 23-year-old Khaliyal Burney, and a passenger.

The preliminary investigating indicates that the Chrysler was traveling south on Monmouth Drive when the bicycle entered the roadway. The front left of the Chrysler struck the front of the bicycle, ejecting Summers into the roadway.

Burney was screened for impairment and found not to be impaired.

He was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, no liability insurance, failure to register and fictitious registration. He’s being held in the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: Troopers suspect medical condition caused Catawba County crash

Troopers suspect medical condition caused Catawba County crash

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