FTC issues warning regarding IRS imposters

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Trade Commission is issuing a warning to residents about imposters posing as the Internal Revenue Service.

The FTC told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that the imposters are emailing and texting people about their tax refunds.

But it wanted to issue a reminder that the IRS likes snail mail.

While the messages may look authentic, the real IRS would never contact you via email, text, or social media.

If you receive a link on one of these platforms, you should not click on it.

The FTC said the goal is to get your personal information or to put malware on your device.

VIDEO: IRS aims to go paperless by 2025 as part of its campaign to conquer mountains of paperwork

IRS aims to go paperless by 2025 as part of its campaign to conquer mountains of paperwork









©2024 Cox Media Group