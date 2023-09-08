Full circle: Panthers head to Atlanta, where first game was played 28 years ago

CHARLOTTE — Sunday will mark a full-circle moment for the Carolina Panthers.

Back in 1995, current head coach Frank Reich was the organization’s first-ever quarterback. The head coach that year was Dom Capers, who’s currently on Reich’s staff as the senior defensive assistant.

As for the team’s very first game? That was in Atlanta, which is also where the Panthers play Sunday to open the season.

“That team was like herding cats the first year,” said Willie Green.

Green is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, and played wide receiver on the inaugural team.

“You had guys from all over the place. It was like an à la carte of the misfits.”

“The fact that, ironically now Frank is head coach, and Dom Capers is back... it makes me more interested in watching the game now,” he said.

