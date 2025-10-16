Man pleads guilty in deadly random shooting

Thursday was an emotional day in court as a man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 23-year-old Li Y, who was randomly targeted while sitting in his car outside his girlfriend’s northeast Charlotte apartment in 2020.

The victim’s family tearfully spoke about their loss, while the gunman, Joshua Garmon, apologized to them before being sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.

Garmon was flagging down random cars that day in 2020, prosecutors said. Garmon shot Y three times in the head just as he pulled into the Magnolia Terrace apartments.

Surveillance video showed Garmon push Y’s body out of his car and tried to steal it before he ran off, prosecutors said.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t go to work,” Y’s mother said. “My son, Li, was only 23 years old. He was a devoted older brother who took care of his siblings.”

Li Y

Y’s mother and aunt spoke past tears about their loved one as the man who killed him took a plea deal.

Garmon pleaded to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as common law robbery in a separate case.

“My son was full of life and loved by all,” the victim’s mother said. “Li wanted to become a businessman one day.”

Then, Garmon turned to Y’s family who appeared to be remorseful.

“First, I would like to apologize to y’all, so deeply,” Garmon said. “To the family of Mr. Y, I apologize to infinity about the tragic situation resulting in the loss of your loved one.”

He said he had been abused and sexually assaulted as a kid leading him to a dark path. However, he noted there was no excuse for what he did.

Y’s mother and aunt told the judge they forgive their loved one’s killer but wanted him to know the precious life that was taken.

As part of the plea deal, Garmon was sentenced to between 13 to 17 years in prison.

Police arrested Garmon after he robbed a Jimmy Johns in 2023, which he also pleaded guilty to on Thursday.