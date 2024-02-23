Funding awarded for dozens of road projects in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Tens of millions of dollars will soon be spent on a bunch of transportation upgrades in Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Union counties.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization awarded over $62 million to fund 25 projects, the group announced this week.

The projects include over $11 million to improve the Brown-Grier Road and Sandy Porter Road corridor, $7 million for the Highway 115 and Langtree Road intersection, and millions for new sidewalks across the area.

Here’s the full list of projects and their locations:

Regional Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Pilot Project $48,000

Morris Field Dr - Bridge Replacement $1,735,844

Brown-Grier Rd and Sandy Porter Rd - Corridor improvements (Brown-Grier - NC 160 to I-485 and Sandy Porter Rd - Williams Glen to Brown-Grier) $11,116,400

WT Harris Blvd & Sugar Creek Rd - Intersection Improvements $1,337,991

ITS infrastructure, traffic flow improvements and signal upgrades project (Sardis Rd/Rama Rd, Idlewild Rd, Mt. Holly Rd, and Wilkinson Blvd) $3,917,563

CATS Ballantyne I-485 Service - Purchase two battery-electric buses, $1,750,287

Hornets Nest Park - Pedestrian Access Improvements, $1,030,080

Rocky River Rd - Construct Shared Use Path (Rockland Dr to Old Concord Rd), $1,981,365

Improving Equity Analysis Using the Metrolina Regional Model, $48,000

NC 115 & Hickory St - Intersection Improvements, $1,121,357

Northcross Dr Extension (NC 73 to Westmoreland Rd), $2,934,747

Potts St & NC 115 - Intersection Improvements, $4,726,042

Catawba Ave & US 21 - Intersection Improvements, $4,861,242

NC 73 & McDowell Creek Greenway Extension - Grade Separation (McDowell Greenway to Lindholm Dr), $3,095,280

Solar-powered Electric Vehicle chargers. Crooked Creek or Chestnut Square Park, $163,489

Greylock Ridge Rd Extension (E John St to Tank Town Rd), $1,562,880

Bain School Rd - Construct Sidewalk (Gait Dr to Philadelphia Church Rd), $1,163,421

Truelight Church Rd - Construct Sidewalk (Wilgrove-Mint Rd to Heather Nicole Ln), $1,471,562

Lawyers Rd - Construct Sidewalk (Piaffe Ave to Thompson Rd), $1,062,354

East-West Connector Phase I - Construct roadway on new location (U-6239) (Langtree Rd to NC 115), $6,717,719

Patterson Heights - Construct Greenway (W Moore Ave to W Iredell Ave), $2,526,392

US 21 Greenway Connector (Under Turnersburg Hwy), $1,000,800

US 21/NC 115 Main St & Murdock Rd/Old Mountain Rd - Intersection Improvements, $3,546,901

Union County Critical Intersection Analysis, $192,000

New Town Rd and Cuthbertson Rd - Roundabout Conversion, $3,149,922

(WATCH: Full lineup announced for Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown)

Full lineup announced for Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown

©2024 Cox Media Group