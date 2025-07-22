Funding freeze impacts Watauga County’s education programs

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — More than $216,000 in federal education funding for Watauga County is frozen.

The Department of Education said it needs to review federal grant programs for North Carolina schools, according to the Watauga Democrat.

The county’s superintendent said the funding would go towards supporting teacher positions, support staff, workshops, and supplies.

However, there is no timeline on when the Department of Education will make its decision.

This is a part of billions halted nationwide last month.

