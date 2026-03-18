Fundraiser success leads to unusual prize for elementary principal

CHARLOTTE — Students at Shamrock Gardens Elementary got an unusual reward after their PTA raised more than $80,000 during this year’s Shamrock Shuffle — they duct‑taped their principal, Natalie Legra, to a wall.

The fundraiser money is going toward supporting capital improvements at the Country Club Heights school.

Those improvements include UV window tinting for the gym, new playground picnic tables, phased turf upgrades, a covered carline walkway, and improved lunchroom acoustics.

VIDEO: Highway Patrol hosts fundraiser to support Special Olympics North Carolina

Highway Patrol hosts fundraiser to support Special Olympics North Carolina

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