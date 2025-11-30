Highway Patrol hosts fundraiser to support Special Olympics North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — For the first time the North Carolina Highway Patrol is hosting a fundraiser to support Special Olympics North Carolina.

The race takes place in a few weeks.

On Dec. 13 you can have the chance to run or walk the iconic 1.5 mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it’s for such a great cause.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Special Olympics North Carolina have a long-standing relationship. The Lights and Sirens Race for Hope will be the first fundraiser of its kind.

The funds raised will go directly toward supporting year-round sports training, competitions, and health programs for thousands of athletes across the state.

Last week, Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz had the chance to talk to gold medal athlete Stephanie Wilkerson and Commander of the State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddie Johnson about how this program doesn’t just build athletic skills — it builds confidence, independence and lifelong community.

“It makes me feel proud that they actually care about us and they also want to do more for Special Olympics,” said Wilkerson.

“It allows all these opportunities for these athletes to be able to participate in sports and meet other people, and just the relationships that it builds, it just helps everyone,” Johnson said. “And it’s just so amazing to watch.”

When they mention all the opportunities, Wilkerson has bronze, silver and gold medals in multiple sports. She told Channel 9 she has competed in cheerleading and softball and that this year, she is focusing on barrel racing and powerlifting.

If you would like to help support Wilkerson and get the chance to run the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, click here to sign up.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness New tonight at 11 p.m. to hear more about what this partnership means to the athletes and law enforcement.

WATCH: Bowling sparks friendship for Special Olympics athlete and Mint Hill sergeant

Bowling sparks friendship for Special Olympics athlete and Mint Hill sergeant

©2025 Cox Media Group