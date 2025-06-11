Funeral service to be held for fallen Hickory firefighter

HICKORY, N.C. — Funeral services will be held for Jake Bridges, the 20-year-old Hickory firefighter who died after experiencing a medical emergency after a fire on June 5.

A funeral procession will begin around 8:30 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, according to a release from the City of Hickory.

The service to celebrate his life will be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center at 11 a.m. The memorial is open to the public.

Members of the Hickory Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.

“During his short 20-year life, Jake impacted many lives with his infectious laugh and dedication to the fire service,” the release said. “He will be immensely missed by his family, girlfriend, friends, fellow firefighters, and the community.”

In place of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the North Carolina Fallen Fighters Foundation.

VIDEO: Hickory firefighter, 20, dies after medical emergency following overnight fire call

Hickory firefighter, 20, dies after medical emergency following overnight fire call

©2025 Cox Media Group