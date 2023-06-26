Fury 325 at Carowinds thrills 500,000th rider

CHARLOTTE — It’s been almost a decade since Carowinds opened its record-breaking coaster Fury 325, and this past weekend saw a major milestone for the ride.
On Sunday, Fury 325 welcomed its 500,000th rider. The park shared a picture of three youngsters strapped in their seats with a sign to mark the occasion.
On Sunday, June 25.
Thank you to our guests and hardworking associates for helping #Carowinds reach this milestone! pic.twitter.com/pnMyK6IacS
Fury 325 first opened in March of 2015.
This year also marks Carowinds’ 50th anniversary, and there are celebrations planned throughout the summer.
Fury 325 by the numbers:
- 1: Fury 325 is the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster
- 2: Carowinds has two of the tallest roller coasters in North America (Fury 325 and the Intimidator, which is 232 feet tall)
- 20: The 325-foot hill stands 20 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty.
- 63: It takes one minute and three seconds to climb the lift hill. No roller coaster in the world pulled by a conventional chain is taller.
- 14: Total rollercoasters at Carowinds.
- 400: Trucks needed to haul the track pieces for Fury 325 to Carowinds.
- 33: Trucks needed just for the equipment to build the 350-foot crane that erected the Fury 325 lift hill.
- 140: Tons needed to counter-balance the largest crane used to build Fury 325.
- 192: The number of track pieces for Fury 325.
- 15,500: Number of high-strength bolts used to assemble Fury 325.
- 50: Amount of engineers working for over a year on the dynamic design, engineering and fabrication drawings of the ride.
- 8: Number of months it took to install the ride.
- 200: Amount of skilled workers used to complete the ride.
(WATCH: Take a virtual ride on Fury 325)
