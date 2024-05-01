Gambling.com plots Charlotte expansion as online sports betting takes off

Fueled by sports betting growth, Gambling.com Group expects to nearly triple its Charlotte staff over the next several years.

The additional jobs come as North Carolina and North America continue to embrace online sports gambling. North Carolina legalized online sports gambling last summer and fans began placing bets March 11, just in time for March Madness.

In North America, parts of Canada offer both affluent customers and a competitive landscape among licensed betting operators. And, as North Carolina’s example illustrates, states in the U.S. continue to legalize sports betting after a 2018 Supreme Court decision reversed a federal ban. More than half the states have some form of sports betting.

The company makes money by analyzing and recommending online betting sites. When a new customer registers through Gambling.com with operators such as ESPN Bet or Fanatics, Gambling.com receives a percentage fee for delivering the customer and, depending on terms, a portion of the customer’s net gaming revenue (amount bet minus winnings).

