Game, set, match: City agrees to invest $65M in River District tennis complex

CHARLOTTE — Grab your racquets and brush up on your backhand, the Queen City is on its way to having its own tennis complex.

Charlotte City Council voted Monday on a $400 million tennis complex proposed for the new River District in west Charlotte. The developer wants the public to cover a third of the cost.

The city decided Monday to use $65 million from its hospitality fund, which comes from hotel and motel taxes. Councilmembers voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to negotiate with Beemok Sports LLC.

The complex will cover 50 acres. It could host the Western & Southern Open, also knows as the Cincinnati Masters, starting in 2026. It would also host regional, collegiate and youth events with courts available for free or low cost to the community.

The tournament draws top tennis stars like Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The developer estimates a $275 million economic impact from the Western & Southern Open with around 350,000 visitors to Charlotte.

Aaron Mullennix is the director with Charlotte City Tennis. He said aside from what the complex will draw to Charlotte, it will also help public tennis courts with walk up play.

“A lot of tournaments right now that are at the public facilities, right where people are trying to play,” he said. “It’s going to move them to that facility which will open up more courts for public dropping play.”

Local tennis players are counting down the days.

“I hope it gets built sooner rather than later,” Mullennix said.

The developer wants local and state governments to pay about $130 million total toward the project, so the city’s investment takes a big chunk out of that. Our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal report county leaders have discussed contributing around $40 million, and the state is likely to kick in about $15 to $20 million.

Mecklenburg County plans to vote on this later this month.

