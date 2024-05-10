‘Jesus, please help me’: Woman survives after tree falls on home, pinning her

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A massive tree split a home in Gaston County on Wednesday, pinning a woman underneath. She told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon about how she was somehow able to escape.

Gaston County is one of two counties where EF-1 tornadoes left a trail of destruction Wednesday.

Tonya Reeves told Lemon it started when a tree was uprooted in her yard on Dallas Stanley Highway. She was inside her home when the tree fell.

Reeves said normally, she’d have been asleep because she works third shift. But she was out of bed and was with her son when suddenly, the tree was on her.

She told Lemon she was pinned underneath the tree for 10 minutes. The limbs were keeping her against the ground and she was unable to move.

Reeves said she was worried she was going to be stuck there and the situation would end in the worst possible way.

“I said ‘Jesus, please help me.’ And it started pouring down rain,” she said. “And I think the fact that I got soaking wet, pinned up against the floor was what it took to pull myself out, slide sideways.”

Reeves and her son, who has PTSD from another traumatic event, are both trying to emotionally get over what happened.

The family, which includes another of Reeves’ sons, was renting the home and is currently trying to find somewhere else to stay.

