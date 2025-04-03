Gangs may have been involved in Walmart shooting, Lancaster police say

LANCASTER, S.C. — Gangs may have been involved in a shooting inside Walmart Tuesday, police said.

Three people are now behind bars, according to the Lancaster Police Department. During a news conference Thursday, officers said they’re still searching for more people involved in the shooting.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was at that news conference and said police confirmed they arrested 19-year-old Zydarius Stover Wednesday night. He’s charged with failure to report a crime.

Tuesday, they arrested 18-year-old Lareakus Cunningham and 19-year-old Na’Rickio Mickle. Both of them were charged with attempted murder among other crimes.

Lancaster police said they have arrest warrants for three other suspects including a juvenile.

Two groups got into a dispute inside the store Tuesday and started shooting, police said.

They believe the two people injured were also involved in this. Police are still investigating further and are asking for the public’s help with this case.

“An incident like this is unacceptable. Your family shops here, our family shops here – there is zero tolerance for this situation, so any info the public can give us…let’s work together to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper said.

Officers said one suspect, Jayvion Wells, is still in the hospital.

They’re actively searching for another suspect, Antonio Hayden, and they’re looking for a juvenile who they said will be charged with attempted murder.

The solicitor also said he’ll seek to charge that juvenile as an adult.

