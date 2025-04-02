Suspects accused of shooting inside Lancaster Walmart appear in court

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police arrested two suspects for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon inside the Lancaster Walmart.

Police arrested Lareakus Cunningham, 18, and Na’Rickio Mickle, 19, for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon inside the Lancaster Walmart.

From left: Lareakus Cunningham, Na’Rickio Mickle

They are facing charges of attempted murder, breach of peace, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In court on Wednesday, Cunningham asked if the judge had seen the video of what took place inside the Walmart. He seemed eager to have a bond set, but that didn’t happen. The judge also denied bond for Mickle.

Lancaster police said they received multiple calls around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting.

Officers said two people were shot near the automotive section inside the packed store.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An argument between people who knew each other led to the shooting, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

