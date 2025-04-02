Suspects accused of shooting inside Lancaster Walmart appear in court

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police arrested two suspects for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon inside the Lancaster Walmart.
They are facing charges of attempted murder, breach of peace, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
In court on Wednesday, Cunningham asked if the judge had seen the video of what took place inside the Walmart. He seemed eager to have a bond set, but that didn’t happen. The judge also denied bond for Mickle.
Lancaster police said they received multiple calls around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting.
Officers said two people were shot near the automotive section inside the packed store.
The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An argument between people who knew each other led to the shooting, police said.
No additional details have been made available.
