Gardner-Webb University awarded $2.16M to address mental health needs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Gardner-Webb University has been awarded a $2.16 million federal grant to address behavioral health needs in rural North Carolina.

The grant, provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), will fund the Advancing Collaborative Care, Integration, and Interprofessional Education in Rural North Carolina (ACE) project.

“This grant represents a significant milestone for Gardner-Webb and affirms the vital role we play in addressing behavioral health disparities across our region,” said Interim GWU President Nate Evans.

The ACE project aims to prepare Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)-Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) and Clinical Mental Health Counselor (CMHC) students to work in integrated care settings.

The project will enhance curricula and expand clinical capacity for students, partnering with organizations like Atrium Health, CaroMont Behavioral Health, and Kintegra Behavioral Health.

Gardner-Webb faculty will also engage in professional development to better serve marginalized populations, particularly those at risk of co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.Dr. Tiffany Stewart, Dr. Sharon Webb, and Dr. Charlotte Stephens are key faculty members leading the implementation of the project.

The initial award is $550,000, which is renewable for three years.

The grant will enable Gardner-Webb University to significantly enhance its educational programs and address critical behavioral health needs in underserved communities across North Carolina.

