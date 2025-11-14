Local

Caldwell County school evacuated after gas leak

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
Gas leak forces evacuation of Caldwell County school (WSOC)
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A gas leak on Friday forced the evacuation of an elementary school in Caldwell County. 

Faculty and sheriff deputies relocated nearly 400 students at Baton Elementary School to a nearby church after someone smelled gas at the school.

ALSO READ: Caldwell County man charged with murder after fatal crash; impairment a factor

Workers hit a gas line that was an inch and a quarter in diameter causing the leak, county officials said.

The sheriff’s office and the school district had parents pickup students at the church while repairs were made.

VIDEO: Nonprofits, businesses unite to help Caldwell County veterans

Nonprofits, businesses unite to help Caldwell County veterans

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read