Caldwell County school evacuated after gas leak

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A gas leak on Friday forced the evacuation of an elementary school in Caldwell County.

Faculty and sheriff deputies relocated nearly 400 students at Baton Elementary School to a nearby church after someone smelled gas at the school.

Workers hit a gas line that was an inch and a quarter in diameter causing the leak, county officials said.

The sheriff’s office and the school district had parents pickup students at the church while repairs were made.

