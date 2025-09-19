Gaston College credits trade programs for helping achieve record enrollment

DALLAS, N.C. — Gaston College in Dallas has achieved a record-breaking enrollment this semester.

The school announced that nearly 7,000 students have enrolled for the Fall 2025 semester, marking the highest in its history.

This milestone represents the fourth consecutive year of growth for the community college, highlighting a trend of increasing enrollment.

Leaders at Gaston College have noted a significant rise in the number of students enrolling in trade programs, such as welding.

As Gaston College continues to expand its student body, leaders say the focus on trade programs may play a crucial role in meeting the workforce needs of the region.

