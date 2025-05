GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Services for domestic violence survivors could be scaled back due to a new budget in Gaston County.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the proposed budget reduces funding for Hope United Survivor Network by 25%.

Commissioners also considered cutting funding for libraries, but that’s not in the proposal.

A public hearing regarding the budget is set to take place on Tuesday.

