Proposed $3.6 billion budget presented to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones presented the $3.6 billion proposed 2026 fiscal year budget to council members on Monday.

It included at least a 3% increase for all employees.

The budget also mentioned a fee increase for solid waste, water, and stormwater of a total of $7.49 a month.

It also called for the city to move animal control from the police department to general services. City officials said general services is more experienced with managing buildings and would streamline city government.

The budget did not, however, include a property tax increase.

“I am pleased to propose a balanced budget that continues to invest in meeting the needs of our community and Team Charlotte,” said Jones. “With this budget, the city is continuing to build on our strong financial foundation to meet the needs of the Charlotte community, advance Council’s priorities, and prepare for future growth and opportunities.”

The public hearing for the budget will be held on May 12, and city council members are scheduled to vote on it on June 9.

You can read the full budget here.

