Gaston County cemetery replaces damaged grave marker

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County cemetery has replaced the damaged grave marker for the parents of an Air Force veteran.

Last week, Roland Jenkins told Action 9 that someone damaged his parent’s grave marker at Gaston Memorial Park.

Jenkins said about a year ago, he noticed their grave marker was bent, and the metal was dipping in the middle like the letter “U”.

He originally assumed the memorial gardens would pay for the repairs. But, legally, it didn’t have to.

However, just a few days after Channel 9′s report, the cemetery reached out to Jenkins and offered to fix the marker.

The business then paid for the marker and installed it.

