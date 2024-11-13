Local

Gaston County cemetery replaces damaged grave marker

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

Gaston County cemetery repairs damaged grave marker

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County cemetery has replaced the damaged grave marker for the parents of an Air Force veteran.

Last week, Roland Jenkins told Action 9 that someone damaged his parent’s grave marker at Gaston Memorial Park.

Jenkins said about a year ago, he noticed their grave marker was bent, and the metal was dipping in the middle like the letter “U”.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It broke my heart’: Veteran brought to tears seeing parents’ grave marker damaged

He originally assumed the memorial gardens would pay for the repairs. But, legally, it didn’t have to.

However, just a few days after Channel 9′s report, the cemetery reached out to Jenkins and offered to fix the marker.

The business then paid for the marker and installed it.

VIDEO: ‘It broke my heart’: Veteran brought to tears seeing parents’ grave marker damaged

‘It broke my heart’: Veteran brought to tears seeing parents’ grave marker damaged


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read