Gaston County to host forum to discuss fentanyl, opioid use

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is hosting a forum later this month to discuss fentanyl and opioid use in the area.

Organizers said it will be an opportunity to learn about the drugs, as well as how to prevent opioid-related deaths.

The form features a variety of speakers fighting opioid abuse in the community.

The event is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. It will be held on the campus of Belmont Abbey College and is free to the public.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County using millions in settlement money to fight opioid crisis

Mecklenburg County using millions in settlement money to fight opioid crisis

©2024 Cox Media Group