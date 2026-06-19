CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-bound bus involved in last month’s deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia struck 10 vehicles over nearly a half-mile before coming to rest, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report.

The E&P Travel motorcoach carrying 24, which left New York City for the Queen City, failed to slow for traffic backed up by an overnight work zone. Weather conditions were clear and dry, the NTSB said.

The driver slammed into the line of vehicles around 2:30 a.m. on May 29 in the southbound lanes. The bus continued for 0.44 miles before finally stopping, NTSB officials said.

NTSB: Charlotte-bound bus in deadly I-95 crash traveled nearly half-mile after impact (NTSB)

Five were killed, investigators said. Other injuries ranged from minor to serious.

​The 1.6-mile-long short-term work zone was established for an overnight pavement resurfacing project, the NTSB said.

The bus driver, Jing Dong, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and is expected to appear before a judge soon.

Jing Dong

The bus run by E&P Travel is based in Kings Mountain.

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