Gaston County man accused of downloading, sharing child exploitation images

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police arrested 57‑year‑old Jonathan Edward Johnson on February 19 on twelve felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Johnson faces six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case centers on the downloading and sharing of digital images.

Authorities say no additional information is available at this time.

Johnson is being held in the Gaston County jail without bond.

