Man shot multiple times in driveway; suspect held without bond

CHARLOTTE — Court documents reveal new details in a deadly shooting in west Charlotte, showing the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to investigators, 50‑year‑old Odell Davis was standing in a driveway on Paw Club Drive Sunday night when 43‑year‑old Lionel Smith pulled a gun from his backpack and shot him multiple times.

Police said there was no argument or confrontation before the gunfire.

Smith was arrested at the scene and is now being held without bond on a first‑degree murder charge.

People who live nearby told Channel 9 they heard three shots and were stunned to learn what happened so close to home.

“I think it’s very sad for the people who it happened to. Somebody’s dad, somebody’s grandfather,” one neighbor said.

Another neighbor said the randomness of the shooting is what worries her most.

“It could happen next door, it could happen anywhere.”

Despite the violence, she said she still feels safe in the neighborhood.

“It didn’t make me feel any less safe. It’s a beautiful place to live, and it could happen anywhere.”

Court documents state that witnesses told police there was no dispute between Davis and Smith before the shooting. Investigators say Smith stayed at the home afterward and did not speak with officers when he was taken into custody.

Smith is a convicted felon. In denying bond, the judge noted:

“According to the district attorney, the defendant has a significant record and is a threat to the community.”

The investigation is ongoing.

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