RALEIGH — Martin Gaddis, of Gastonia, won $250,000 on a $5 scratch-off, N.C. Education Lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Gaddis bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Rai Marts on North New Hope Road in Gastonia.

He took home $178,751 after taxes.

