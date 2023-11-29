Gaston County opens warming shelter on night of freezing temperatures

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County opened its warming shelter Tuesday night with temperatures expected to dip below freezing.

“We’ve got hot showers, cold weather kits we hand out to people who come in experiencing homelessness -- gloves, hats, socks, that sort of stuff,” said Adam Gaub, the Gaston County communications director. “It’s really a way to make sure that people, who are living in this community, who are unhoused, have a place to go when the elements are not only unfriendly but in some cases could be fatal.”

The shelter started its operation last year.

County officials say they provide the staffing and security, and The Salvation Army provides the space.

The shelter can house up to 30 people.

County officials say, at the last count early this year, there were about 350 unhoused people in the county.

The shelter is open to anyone who needs it, including those who have a home but, for example, their heating system breaks.

The Salvation Army Center for Hope shelter is at 107 South Broad Street and is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

People can call a hotline at 704-869-7387 to find out if it’s open.

VIDEO: Tuesday night’s forecast

Tuesday night's forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens













©2023 Cox Media Group