Gaston County police arrest trespassing man barricaded inside home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police arrested a man who was trespassing and barricaded himself inside a home on Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, police responded to a call about a man trespassing at a home on Florham Drive just outside Dallas.

Officers attempted to arrest the man, who was identified as Alexander Jordan Fisher, but he barricaded himself inside the home.

Police said they attempted to peacefully negotiate with Fisher, but he refused. Officials said he has a history of violent threats, weapons, and mental health issues. Police requested that the Emergency Response Team respond.

After several hours of negotiation, the team made it into the home and safely took Fisher into custody.

Officials said he was provided medical care and then taken to jail.

Fisher was charged with 1st degree trespassing as well as resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer.

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