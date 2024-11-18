Gaston County police officer accused of strangling victim

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department says an off-duty officer was arrested for domestic violence charges.

GCPD identified the suspected officer as Rebecca Gomez, 26, and said she’s been with the department since June of 2021.

Channel 9 found court records showing Gomez is facing charges of misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and felony assault by strangulation. Details about the alleged assault weren’t immediately available.

GCPD said the Gastonia Police Department is leading the criminal investigation into Gomez’s case, but added that an internal investigation will be coming soon.

The department didn’t say if Gomez has been suspended or fired.

