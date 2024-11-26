Gaston County shelter reaches capacity for dogs

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement officials said they have enough space for cats at the shelter but not enough for dogs.

“We are completely full, unfortunately,” said Ariel Hensley, Gaston County Animal Care.

Officials picked up 22 dogs in two days recently and worry more will arrive over the holidays.

They said people will leave their pets at home while traveling and sometimes end up at the shelter.

In the video at the top of the webpage, workers talk about the need for people to adopt.

