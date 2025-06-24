Gaston County targeted for nearly 350 jobs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County appears to be in contention for another major economic development project.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners is scheduled at its meeting tomorrow to consider incentives for Project Self. The codenamed project calls for a $152 million investment in a new industrial distribution facility, according to documents.

The project would create 345 jobs at or above the county’s average wage.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: New hiking trail could connect Gaston and Catawba counties

New hiking trail could connect Gaston and Catawba counties

©2025 Cox Media Group